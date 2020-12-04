Glens Falls Hospital only one with Dual-Energy Subtraction chest x-ray

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glens Falls Hospital is now the region’s only hospital to offer Dual-Energy Subtraction digital imaging. Two of these new machines are located at the Glens Falls Hospital Medical Imaging Center, and a third one located in the Emergency Department.

A conventional chest X-ray shows the entire anatomy superimposed over each other, for example both the rib cage over the lungs. When trying to identify pulmonary nodules, often times the ribs can make it difficult to identify certain areas.

Now, the GE Definium 646 HD X-ray machines allow for a much more detailed view of either bone structures, or soft tissue, because they use dual energy subtraction to “subtract” bone structures. This allows the radiologist to obtain more detailed information on calcified structures, foreign objects, and lesions in soft tissues.

This new digital radiology technique produces these details with lower radiation doses. The clear, precise imaging provides the radiologist with the information they need to make detailed diagnoses, which means better outcomes for patients.

“Dual-energy subtraction chest radiography improves the radiologist’s ability to detect and accurately diagnose a wide variety of chest lesions,” says Hal Pike, Glens Falls Hospital Medical Imaging Operations Manager. “The major advantage of this technique is that it makes calcification more conspicuous, an essential aid in characterizing pulmonary nodules.”

