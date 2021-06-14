Glens Falls Hospital joins chorus of area openings with job fair

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glens Falls Hospital is promoting a host of job openings this month with a job fair, set for June 23.

The hospital, the main healthcare hub for Warren and Washington counties, has openings posted across both clinical and non-clinical areas.

Posted openings include nurse residencies, secretary, food service, housekeeper, surgical technologist and more.

The job fair is by appointment only. Applicants can sign up at Glens Falls Hospital’s website for a 10-minute appointment with a recruiter on the day of the fair.

The hospital also offers benefits such as tuition reimbursement for student workers.

The North Country region has been full of job openings as COVID-19 restrictions have lifted, with Warren County organizing job fairs at schools and other locations across the region.