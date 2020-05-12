Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Glens Falls Hospital gets two shows of National Nurses Day support

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One came by car, one came by sky.

For National Nurses Day, the Adirondack Thunder dropped off 600 donuts from Dunkin’ for essential medical staff. Then, just before noon, the New York Air National Guard flew a plane over the hospital in a journey from Amsterdam to Lake George and eventually to Schenectady.

More on coronavirus

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Latest stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak