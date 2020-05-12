Glens Falls Hospital gets two shows of National Nurses Day support

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One came by car, one came by sky.
For National Nurses Day, the Adirondack Thunder dropped off 600 donuts from Dunkin’ for essential medical staff. Then, just before noon, the New York Air National Guard flew a plane over the hospital in a journey from Amsterdam to Lake George and eventually to Schenectady.
