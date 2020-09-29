Glens Falls Hospital gains teleneurology program in partnership with Massachusetts General Hospital

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glens Falls Hospital announced a new partnership Tuesday that will add teleneurology services to their New York State Stroke Center.

The partnership is with Massachusetts General Hospital, which operates a stroke service center with over 20 years of work using teleneurology applied to both typical and atypical stroke cases. Neurologists at Massachusetts General Hospital will be working with those at Glens Falls to bring those services to the North Country base.

“Collaborative efforts such as these are a crucial way to leverage the latest advancements in virtual care,” says Anand Viswanathan, MD, PhD, Director of MGH TeleStroke Services, and Associate Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School. “We are proud to join together in making expert neurovascular care available to patients in New York’s Capital and Eastern Adirondacks regions.”

Patients with stroke symptoms will be able to receive quick diagnosis via video conferencing. The program is intended to allow aid from neurologists from both hospitals, year-round. The two hospitals will also share brain imaging tech across a secure cloud network, to ensure information is cataloged correctly.

“Glens Falls Hospital is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients by implementing the American Heart Association’s Get with The Guidelines-Stroke initiatives,” said Cassandra Moore, Glens Falls Hospital’s director of neurology and the stroke program. “Now, with our MGH teleneurology partnership, stroke patients and their families can be even more confident of the diagnosis, treatment, and after care should a stroke affect their lives.”

Telehealth has seen growing demand since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, serving as a way to get healthcare to those in need while minimizing the number of in-person visits to hospitals and doctor’s offices wherever possible.

Last month, Glens Falls Hospital partnered with Aptihealth to provide behavioral telehealth for those living with mental illness or substance abuse.

