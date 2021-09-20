Glens Falls Hospital featured in Forbes state employer list

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glens Falls Hospital was recognized this week in Forbes’ 2021 list of best-in-state employers.

The award, given out by Forbes and Statista Inc., was chosen from a sample of around 80,000 companies with more than 500 employees across the U.S. The full list can be found at the Forbes website.

Glens Falls Hospital is the only hospital classified in New York’s Capital Region to make the list, and is ranked at #12 among all New York state hospitals.

The hospital is ranked #92 out of the 101 businesses to make the New York state list.

“Those of us who have worked here at Glens Falls Hospital for years have always known it is a wonderful place to work,” said hospital CEO Dianne Shugrue in a release. “This validation from the Forbes study is just one more reason why we should be shouting it from the rooftops.”

Forbes and Statista Inc. looked at 1,329 brands and employers across 25 industry sectors, and evaluated candidates based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees.

Employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their workplace to friends and family, and to evaluate peers in their industry.