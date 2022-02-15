GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Starting Wednesday February 16, family members and friends will be able to visit their loved ones at the Glens Falls Hospital in expanded visiting hours. Hospital officials said Tuesday patients will now be allowed to have one unique visitor per day, who can visit once between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and again from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Visitors must be at least 18 years old and will have to wear a mask for the duration of their stay at the hospital. They can only enter at the West Entrance of the facility, where they will be screened by security.

There are some exceptions to the new rules for areas such as the nursery, emergency room and surgery department. On the day a patient is discharged, one person can accompany them for the discharge process outside of visiting hours.

In the Joyce Stock Snuggery, up to two support people including a doula will be allowed. Each emergency department patient may have one unique visitor per day, and one visitor will be allowed to accompany a patient in same-day surgeries and outpatient procedures during admissions and discharge.

Some patients may be excluded from visitation due to their current medical requirements. Visitors who are at a high risk of contracting COVID-19 are discouraged from visiting at this time.