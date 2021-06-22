Glens Falls Hospital expands visitation, with COVID-19 spread still in mind

News
Posted: / Updated:
glensfallshospital

Glens Falls Hospital

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Effective Tuesday, Glens Falls Hospital announced new expansions to visitation this week in response to statewide relaxation of COVID-19 guidelines.

New visiting hours will run daily from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and then from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Patients can have up to two visitors per period.

CDC guidance still adheres to health care settings, including hospitals, meaning that visitors will have to keep wearing masks for the time being. Visitors can only enter through the hospital’s west entrance and will be screened on entry.

To keep those masks on, eating and drinking in patient rooms are not permitted. Likewise, to keep the flow of people managed, a person who leaves cannot re-enter until the next visitation period.

Expectant mothers can have up to two people present as visitors or support, who will be allowed to return the following day after birth.

Hand sanitizer will also continue to be available throughout the hospital.

Visitation rules are not changing at this time at pediatric, maternity, end-of-life and compassionate care areas.

The expansion comes just over a year after the hospital first began allowing visitors again.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire