Glens Falls Hospital enhances hours for STAT, blood draws

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Effective Friday, Glens Falls Hospital announced changes to hours at their outpatient lab, as well as at several labs they run at other facilities.

The hospital’s outpatient lab will now be closed on Saturday, but will remain operational exclusively for STAT draws.

Meanwhile, the hospital’s lab at Moreau Family Health Center will be open on Saturdays for outpatient blood draws starting Saturday. Extended hours of operation are also being added for the hospital-run lab services at Wilton Medical Center and Evergreen Medical Center, effective Monday.

The hospital remains open for COVID-19 tests as coronavirus concerns continue.

A complete list of hours at the hospital and their labs at other facilities is as follows:

Glens Falls Outpatient Lab

Monday – Friday 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. for collection of blood samples from those patients that:

Require STAT bloodwork

Have orders for a lab test that is time sensitive

Require blood work prior to another procedure (i.e. BUN/CREA prior to CT)

Need bloodwork prior to same-day surgery

Glens Falls Outpatient Lab

Monday – Thursday 7 – 10 a.m.

Dr. Hoy’s patients

Lab Services at Hudson Headwaters Moreau Family Health

Monday – Friday 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.;

Saturday 7 a.m. – noon

All Glucose Tolerance Testing will be done here

Routine blood draws

Hudson Falls Lab Collection Center

Monday – Friday 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Routine blood draws

Adirondack Cardiology

Monday – Friday 7 a.m. – 3 a.m.

Closed 12:30 – 1 p.m. for lunch

Routine blood draws

Wilton Lab Collection Center

Monday – Friday 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Routine blood draws

Evergreen Medical Center

Monday – Friday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Routine Blood Draws

Appointments only

Granville Medical Center

Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Routine Blood Draws

Appointments only

Whitehall Medical Center

Monday – Friday 7:30 – 9 a.m.

Routine Blood Draws

Appointments only

Cambridge Medical Center and Urgent Care

Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Saturday 8 – 10 a.m.

Routine blood draws

Greenwich Medical Center

Monday – Thursday 7 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Friday 6 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Closed Daily for lunch 12:30 – 1 p.m.