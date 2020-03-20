Glens Falls Hospital enhances hours for STAT, blood draws

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Effective Friday, Glens Falls Hospital announced changes to hours at their outpatient lab, as well as at several labs they run at other facilities.
The hospital’s outpatient lab will now be closed on Saturday, but will remain operational exclusively for STAT draws.
Meanwhile, the hospital’s lab at Moreau Family Health Center will be open on Saturdays for outpatient blood draws starting Saturday. Extended hours of operation are also being added for the hospital-run lab services at Wilton Medical Center and Evergreen Medical Center, effective Monday.
The hospital remains open for COVID-19 tests as coronavirus concerns continue.
A complete list of hours at the hospital and their labs at other facilities is as follows:
Glens Falls Outpatient Lab
Monday – Friday 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. for collection of blood samples from those patients that:
- Require STAT bloodwork
- Have orders for a lab test that is time sensitive
- Require blood work prior to another procedure (i.e. BUN/CREA prior to CT)
- Need bloodwork prior to same-day surgery
Glens Falls Outpatient Lab
Monday – Thursday 7 – 10 a.m.
- Dr. Hoy’s patients
Lab Services at Hudson Headwaters Moreau Family Health
Monday – Friday 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.;
Saturday 7 a.m. – noon
- All Glucose Tolerance Testing will be done here
- Routine blood draws
Hudson Falls Lab Collection Center
Monday – Friday 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Routine blood draws
Adirondack Cardiology
Monday – Friday 7 a.m. – 3 a.m.
Closed 12:30 – 1 p.m. for lunch
- Routine blood draws
Wilton Lab Collection Center
Monday – Friday 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Routine blood draws
Evergreen Medical Center
Monday – Friday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Routine Blood Draws
- Appointments only
Granville Medical Center
Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Routine Blood Draws
- Appointments only
Whitehall Medical Center
Monday – Friday 7:30 – 9 a.m.
- Routine Blood Draws
- Appointments only
Cambridge Medical Center and Urgent Care
Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Saturday 8 – 10 a.m.
- Routine blood draws
Greenwich Medical Center
Monday – Thursday 7 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.
Friday 6 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.
Closed Daily for lunch 12:30 – 1 p.m.
- Routine blood draws
