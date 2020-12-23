Glens Falls Hospital employees start getting Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Glens Falls Hospital said it has started giving its employees Moderna’s version of the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier in the week hospital employees received Pfizer’s vaccine at Ellis Hospital.

The hospital said its first shipment of Moderna’s vaccine is reserved for emergency medical service professionals and other first responders, based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York State Department of Health.

Stephanie Kelly, a microbiology lab lead was the first Glens Falls Hospital employee to get vaccinated. “It was great, I did not feel a thing, less than what I feel with the flu shot usually. I would recommend everyone getting this vaccination, it is important. We are so lucky and I am happy to have it,” she said.

The hospital said it doesn’t know when it will be able to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to the general public. It did create a community seminar to educate people about the vaccines which can be found on its website.

“People need to be very confident in the safety and effectiveness of these two vaccines. There is no live virus present in the vaccine, only what is known as the messenger or mRNA spike protein, so it is impossible for the vaccine to cause COVID-19. When we take the vaccine, we begin to develop antibodies that recognize these spike proteins which are on the outside of the COVID-19 virus. This builds up our immunity and will help keep us safe from the disease,” said CIC Director of Infection Prevention and Control, Hillary Alycon, MPH.