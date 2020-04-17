Glens Falls Hospital creates support source for fighting coronavirus

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the same week that has seen center closures and furloughs for Glens Falls Hospital, the medical provider is ending the week on a high note. On Friday, the hospital announced the establishment of the GFH COVID-19 Support Fund.

Hospital donors are being asked to contribute to the fund as a way to aid the hospital’s coronavirus-related needs. Glens Falls Hospital has purchased extra supplies and equipment, and acquired additional staff in certain areas, in order to rise to the challenge of treating coronavirus patients. The fund will serve as a form of direct financial support.

In addition to making those acquisitions, the hospital has also suspended services deemed unsafe to operate, and postponed elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures.

“We are deeply appreciative of the generosity our community has already demonstrated by donating meals and critical supplies which will help to care for frontline staff,” said Kate Herlihy Schwenker, Esq., Chair of the Foundation Board of Trustees in a news release. “We also invite our community to support our safety-net organization by making a gift to the GFH COVID-19 Support Fund.”

Contributions can be sent via phone through a text-to-donate initiative. Text “GFHSUPPORT” to 501-55 on any smartphone and fill out a brief form in order to donate. Donations can also be made online at www.glensfallshospital.org/Donate.

Earlier this week, Glens Falls Hospital announced that 338 employees were being furloughed.

