Glens Falls Hospital closes medical centers in Wilton, Whitehall

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glens Falls Hospital announced Tuesday that the Wilton Medical Center and Whitehall Medical Center, both operated by the hospital, would be closed until further notice, effective immediately.

In an announcement on the hospital Facebook page, it was asked that Wilton Medical Center patients contact the Hudson Falls Medical Center for assistance. That center is located at 325 Main St. in Hudson Falls, and can be reached by phone at (518) 747-3376.

Patients of the Whitehall location were asked to contact the Granville Medical Center, located at 79 North St. in Granville or by phone at (518) 642-0612 for assistance.

The closures come a day after the hospital announced it was furloughing 338 employees due to decreased demand, as many non-urgent procedures are being rescheduled due to the need to focus on treating COVID-19. The hospital did not say Tuesday if that same factor was the reason for the Wilton and Whitehall closures.

