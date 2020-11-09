Glens Falls Hospital certified as primary stroke center

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glens Falls Hospital announced Monday that they had received official certification as a primary stroke center, providing further backing to the hospital’s work to treat patients affected by strokes and related medical issues.

The certification comes from DNV GL Healthcare, a global group that certifies medical facilities for specific areas of practice.

“This certification lets our community know we have the resources and commitment to provide the best possible stroke care,” said Cassandra Moore, director of the hospital’s neurology and stroke program. “It’s a combination of the right equipment, personnel and training to quickly assess and treat strokes.”

Those elements break down into things like quick patient transfer, in cases where a patient is beyond what the hospital can offer.

The certification is based on standards from the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association, and serves as an endorsement of all levels of hospital stroke care, from diagnosis to rehabilitation and education.

“Achieving certification shows commitment to excellence,” said Patrick Horine, CEO of DNV GL Healthcare. “And it helps demonstrate to your community that you are performing at the highest level.”

The National Stroke Association reports strokes as a leading cause of death, at nearly 130,000 annual deaths.

