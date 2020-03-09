Glens Falls Hospital cancels coronavirus public forum after local case emerges

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glens Falls Hospital announced on Sunday that a recently-scheduled informational session and open public forum on COVID 19 was being canceled due to the first case in Warren County being confirmed.

The hospital announced on Facebook that, in lieu of the event, which had been set for Thursday, they would instead be releasing a video presentation and blog where community questions could be answered. More information on the presentation and when it would be released were not made available on Monday.

The hospital has an FAQ posted on their website with information and answers to some concerns over the novel coronavirus.

The case, that of a pharmacist at the Queensbury CVS on Main Street, near Northway Exit 18, was announced on Saturday. CVS has confirmed that the employee and several others have been quarantined and are on paid leave. The pharmacy is about a mile down the road from the hospital.

Glens Falls Hospital also announced on their Facebook page their intent to enforce their visitation policy more strictly in light of the nearby case. Visitors with symptoms such as a sore throat, fever, headaches and muscle aches, congestion or cough will not be allowed to see patients anywhere in the hospital.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and recognize that visiting your friends and family while in the hospital is a priority.,” they said in the post. “Thank you for your cooperation.”