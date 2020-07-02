Glens Falls Hospital, Albany Med announce official affiliation

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glens Falls Hospital announced on Wednesday that they had finalized an affiliation with Albany Med Health System, effective immediately. This integrates Glens Falls Hospital into a formal system which includes Albany Medical Center, Saratoga Hospital and Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson.

The affiliation will allow the hospital to coordinate resources and services with the other networked facilities. The four facilities now boast a total of 1,520 beds, nearly 60,000 surgical cases and more than 2.7 million annual outpatient visits.

“This long-planned partnership should give the North Country confidence that Glens Falls Hospital will continue to provide the quality care this community needs and deserves, today and well into the future,” said Dianne Shugrue, President and CEO of Glens Falls Hospital, in a release on the hospital website.

The affiliation has been some time coming. It was first announced in October 2018, and began a process which involved gaining approval from the New York State Department of Health and the Federal Trade Commission.

