Glens Falls Hospital agrees to become affiliate of Albany Med

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glens Falls Hospital and Albany Medical Center have both approved an agreement for Glens Falls Hospital to become an affiliate of Albany Med.

Both organizations will now go through the necessary regulatory approvals needed to finalize the affiliation.

According to a press release, the strategic affiliation with Albany Med, Glens Falls Hospital will:

Continue to strengthen and advance the quality of care available in the Glens Falls region;

Maintain and enhance the long-term financial viability of Glens Falls Hospital;

Recruit and retain highly-skilled physicians; and

Ensure our friends and neighbors have access to compassionate, high-quality healthcare for years to come.

Glens Falls Hospital leaders say that nothing changes today for employees, patients or the community.

Next steps will be to obtain approval from the state and federal governments, which is expected to be completed in 2020.