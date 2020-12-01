Glens Falls Hometown Holidays changing in 2020 due to COVID

This year Glens Falls’ Hometown Holiday event will look a little different. This is the parade route scheduled for Dec. 4.

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This year Glens Falls’ Hometown Holiday event will look a little different due to the coronavirus pandemic. There will not be one singular event this year, but the city has a number of other happenings scheduled to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

Virtual Tree Lighting

The event will be shared on the Downtown Glens Falls Facebook page on Friday, December 4, featuring special guests, Mayor Dan Hall and Santa Claus, along with angels, elves, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, his friend Clarice and Sax-o-Claus. The Collaborative thanks Pepe Productions for their video services.

Letters to Santa

A mailbox for letters to Santa will appear in front of Glens Falls City Hall on Friday, December 4. Families are invited to drop their letters to Santa in the mailbox and they will be delivered to Santa at the North Pole.

Santa Parade

On Friday, December 4, beginning at 6 p.m. Santa and his elf will travel on a flatbed truck donated by Falls Farm and Garden and will be accompanied by DeeJay Mike DuBray who will be playing holiday music. Children are encouraged to come outside and wave to Santa! If the route doesn’t go down your street, you can check the route for another place to watch as Santa goes by. Due to COVID-19: No congregating, practice social distancing and wear your mask as Santa passes by.

Holiday House Contest

Participants will have the opportunity to register their homes in the contest through Friday, December 4. A map and list of participant addresses will be posted on the Glens Falls Collaborative’s website and social media. Voting will take place at glensfallscollaborative.com beginning on Saturday, December 5, through December 30, 2020.

There are three categories: House, apartment and business storefront, and there will be prizes for the participants who receive the most votes. Friends and neighbors are encouraged to drive around to the Holiday Houses and enjoy the festive decorations.

Holiday House Scavenger Hunt

This will be posted at glensfallscollaborative.com and on Facebook that will incorporate features found on the registered Holiday Houses.

These events are a partnership of the Glens Falls Collaborative, City of Glens Falls, and the Glens Falls BID.