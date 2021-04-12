Glens Falls hires architects for new South Street market space

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three buildings have been demolished on South Street, and two more are set for restoration, with the plan to turn space on the street in need of repair into something new for the community.

Soon, that work may begin, as the city is poised to approve an architect to give Glens Falls’ farmers’ markets a new home.

Albany-based Envision Architects is set to be approved by the city Common Council when they meet Tuesday. The firm has prior experience creating business spaces through the Albany area, as well as Ellis Hospital in Schenectady.

The South Street market project will create a new space spanning a great deal of the city block where South Street meets Elm Street. The hope is to have construction begin within the next few weeks, and finish by the end of 2022.

The city received 12 applicants to construct the proposed space, which was first brought to the table in 2017. The project is part of the city’s downtown revitalization initiative.