Glens Falls hiker spends 12+ hours lost in Dix Wilderness before chopper rescue

NORTH HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Forest rangers in Essex County rescued a hiker from Dix Wilderness Area on Sunday. The hiker—a 25-year-old woman from Glens Falls—lost the trail and lost service, and while she couldn’t place a phone call, she could text coordinates to her friends.

One concerned friend reported the emergency situation and relay the coordinates, leading to the eastern side of Macomb Mountain, about three miles east of Elk Lake.

Forest rangers responded, approaching from multiple directions.

Around 8:02 p.m., rangers succeeded in contacting the hiker via text. Her update described a dangerous scenario: she was in an emergency foil tent, dealing with frozen gear after having lost the Lillian Brook Trail.

Attempting to confirm the hiker’s whereabouts, Verizon pinged the last known cell location, ultimately leading rangers toward the hiker.

They finally found her around 2:55 a.m., though not at the original coordinates. They fed her, gave her water, and warmed her up in a sleeping bag.

Another rescue yesterday that went into the night, morning and today. Subject warming in sleeping bags while rangers get a fire going and prepare for the evacuation. ⁦@danstec⁩ ⁦@SteveEngles⁩ ⁦@toddkaminsky⁩ ⁦@JuliaCarmel__⁩ pic.twitter.com/pVGzRZwVgE — ADK Ranger (@ScottvanLaer) March 16, 2020 PBA of NYS

Rangers asked for help from New York State Police Aviation to extract the hiker. At 8:17 a.m. on Monday, the hiker was airlifted to a local hospital for medical treatment.

