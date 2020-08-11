Glens Falls food truck corral back on after confusion over outdoor dining designation

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Dan Hall was quoted in a Post-Star article referencing the takeout-only business at the Glens Falls Shirt Factory’s weekly food truck corral.

The problem: The corral had not been takeout-only since the region entered phase 3 reopening.

The corral took a week off last week as building owner Eric Unkauf contacted the city to clear things up. At the same time, Glens Falls Fire Department reached out to Unkauf after hearing concerns from members of the general public regarding the COVID-19 safety of the event. Unkauf was told that as it was running, the event could not have more than 50 people in attendance, which Unkauf said was capped by vendors alone.

Now, after a meeting on Monday, the food truck corral is set to return Thursday, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Vendors and picnic tables will be further distanced.

