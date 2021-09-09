Glens Falls FitFest postponed to 2022, new date not set

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the Glens Falls Collaborative announced the postponement of FitFest, an annual health and wellness festival in the city.

The collaborative cited continuing high COVID-19 numbers as the reason behind the cancellation. The festival had been set for Saturday, Oct. 2.

The event is a chance to showcase sample fitness classes, demonstrations, children’s activities and more, with vendor booths and giveaways often attending. The festival will now be held in 2022, with no date yet set.

“It is with incredible sadness that we have to postpone another event. COVID has made an unfortunate return, and with numbers spiking, vendors are more reluctant to attend or send people to events,” said Glens Falls Collaborative President Robin Barkhagen in a release.

As of August, the event had sponsors lined up and announced on social media, including the Adirondack Thunder and Hudson Headwaters Health Network.

The collaborative recently made that same decision with Glens Falls Wing Fest and Pet Fest, which were pushed back to next spring. Issues scheduling vendors were cited for both of those events, as well.