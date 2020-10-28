Glens Falls Farmers Market to move to Cool Insuring Arena for the winter

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Glens Falls Farmers’ Market has spent the warmer months of 2020 embracing the outdoors, keeping things socially distanced and COVID-19 safe at the South Street pavilion. Their move indoors for the winter is headed in a new direction, to keep that safety upheld.

The farmers market is foregoing their usual cold-weather home of the former Sandford Street Elementary School, instead setting up shop for the winter at Cool Insuring Arena. This weekend will be the last for the outdoor market.

“In the interest of keeping our customers safe, we sought out a large venue for social distancing purposes,” said farmers’ market staff in a news release Wednesday. “We’ll have plenty of great items and produce for sale all winter long, so make sure to mark your calendars for our new spot.”

The market will run every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, regardless of weather.

The Glens Falls Farmers’ Market has been considered an essential business throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and has made accomodations like touchless payment and hand sanitizer to keep things running smoothly.

The farmer’s market releases a weekly vendor list on their website.

