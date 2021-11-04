Glens Falls Farmers’ Market migrating to Aviation Mall for the winter

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Pack up the produce; the farmers’ market is on the move. The Glens Falls Farmers’ Market is officially moving indoors for the winter, and this year it has a new home just across the town line.

The market will be held every Saturday through the colder months at the Aviation Mall. Markets will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from Nov. 6 until April 30, 2022, and will include produce, cheeses, eggs, baked goods, spices, soaps and more.

“We are excited to build a new relationship with such a longstanding business as the Glens Falls Farmers’ Market,” said Aviation Mall General Manager James Griffith in a news release on Thursday. “We appreciate the opportunity to work together and are grateful to be able to offer the space that will allow the market to grow.”

The market will be hosted at the mall’s food court. In the past, that space has been host to Salvation Army holiday events and concerts.

The Glens Falls Farmers’ Market has moved around a couple times. Last year, it was hosted at Cool Insuring Arena. In years previous to that, it was held at the former Sanford Street School.