Glens Falls Farmers Market awarded $20K for EBT and SNAP users

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Glens Falls Farmers Market, which draws over two dozen vendors weekly to either Cool Insuring Arena or South Street depending on the season, has just been awarded a substantial sum to help those who visit its stalls.

The market was awarded $20,000 in Double Up Food Bucks this week. That money comes from Field & Fork Network’s Double Up NY program, which doubles the value of EBT and SNAP assistance dollars spent at farmers markets.

The program is designed to help those receiving food assistance to get more locally-grown produce and other products, and help local economies in the process.

The assistance applies to the 2021 market season, running from July 1 to Oct. 31.

Staff at the farmer’s market will be trained to help EBT or SNAP card holders sign up for the Double Up program.

Every dollar spent on an EBT or SNAP card during that period will be matched by a dollar added to a Double Up Food Bucks Loyalty Card, which can then be used for subsequent purchases at the market.

The program is free for all SNAP customers.