Glens Falls dons masks and comes together to remember Ed Bartholomew

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall, state Senator Betty Little and former area journalist Mike Kane were just a few of the speakers at the podium at Christ Church United Methodist on Wednesday to remember Ed Bartholomew, an area leader responsible for a great deal of the city’s major development projects dating back to the 1970s.

Bartholomew was responsible for an initiative that brought $10 million in revitalization funds to the city. He also holds much responsibility for the development and promotion of the Glens Falls Civic Center, now known as Cool Insuring Arena.

A small, invitation-only crowd sat in the pews of the church and heard stories from Bartholomew’s life and career.

At the time of his death last month, Bartholomew was serving as president of EDC Warren County, and as CEO of the Greater Glens Falls Local Development Corporation, the Glens Falls Industrial Development Agency, and the Glens Falls Civic Development Corporation. He also spent time as Glens Falls mayor from 1978-85, and as counsel to the New York State Senate Labor Committee.

Bartholomew’s sister and grandchildren also spoke, reading personal tenants from Bartholomew’s life.

The full memorial service was livestreamed on YouTube.

This article will be updated with full video from the memorial service.

LATEST STORIES