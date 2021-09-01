Glens Falls disc golf tournament set to benefit Ed Bartholomew memorial fund

crandall park disc golf

Course designer and Hudson Falls teacher Jamon Hume makes an expert throw at one of the 18 holes at the disc golf course he designed in Crandall Park in Glens Falls, N.Y. The park will be the home of its first-ever sanctioned disc golf tournament this weekend. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city’s new disc golf course in Crandall Park will this month host a tournament in honor of one of the driving forces that helped the course come to life.

A tournament is set at the park’s courses for Friday, Sept. 17, to benefit the Edward M. Bartholomew, Jr. Memorial Fund, named after the former Economic Development Corporation (EDC) of Warren County president.

The fund provides money that will be used to create paid internship positions for students, veterans and differently-abled community members. Those opportunities will be created at local nonprofits and small businesses.

Entry fees cost $75. The day includes learn-to-play and warmup hours from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by player check-in at noon. The games start at 1 p.m.

The 18-hole course traces a path around the circumference of the park. Groups of four players at a hole are allowed at a time.

The fund was created earlier this year in honor of Bartholomew, whose work with EDC Warren County helped the disc golf course and other developments come to Crandall Park. The EDC continues to oversee the course.

The course hosted its first officially sanctioned disc golf tournament earlier this summer.

Registration is open online.

