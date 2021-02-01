Glens Falls creates new revitalization program to help businesses grow

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative is a $10 million plan to bring new life and new business to the places that need it. On Monday, the city and the Greater Glens Falls Local Development Corporation (GGFLDC) have announced a new way to fund businesses that want to grow.

The GF Business DRIVE Program is designed to help business owners get deferred loans if they want to expand into vacant or underutilized space within Glens Falls’ downtown business district. That includes the areas of South Street and Elm Street, where the city and the initiative have been targeting significant development, including a new farmer’s market project.

“As the South Street redevelopment that is at the core of the City’s DRI takes shape, we always envisioned a supporting program that would encourage business start-ups and expansion plans to fill space on South Street and other parts of the Downtown,” stated Mayor Dan Hall in a news release. “This is designed as a competition; we are seeking creative locally-owned business ideas to bring retail, craft-based, light manufacturing, and other job-producing businesses to attract more residents and visitors to Downtown.”

Loans are dictated based on an individual business’ needs, and will be forgiven after 5 years as long as the recipient business keeps running in the city and meets all other terms and requirements.

Glens Falls is specifically looking for businesses that bring things not currently offered downtown, whether it be from a culinary, artistic or professional perspective. Non-profits are not eligible.

The city says that the potential uses for the money are many, from payroll and inventory to marketing and sales platforms. Business owners must match 20% of the grant funding themselves.

“We want business owners to have skin in the game, but we hope these funds will help encourage entrepreneurs to bring more retail and related business activity to the Downtown,” said Hall.

The program was created in cooperation with NYS Homes and Community Renewal, which provided funding that directly supports the initiative.

Applications are being accepted from now until 4 p.m. on March 12, and can be accessed via an email to acollins@cityofglensfalls.com.