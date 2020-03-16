Glens Falls Closes In-Person access to city offices

GLENS FALLS, N.Y.(NEWS10)—The City of Glens Falls will be closed to the public starting Tuesday, March 17 and will remain that way till further notice.

Mayor Daniel L. Hall says the offices will still be staffed and residents can conduct business over the phone, email or regular mail.

Greater Glens Falls Transit is still operating its regular routes and schedule. Any changes will be posted on their website.

Glens Falls City Court has moved to the Warren County Court Complex. The city courtroom and court offices in City Hall are closed. For questions call 518-480-6365.