Glens Falls City School District takes Coronavirus precautions

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Glens Falls City School District Superintendent says the buildings and school buses went through extra cleaning and disinfecting this weekend, while two people connected to the school are under self-quarantine.

Superintendent Paul Jenkins would not clarify whether the individuals are students or faculty members, but said they are normally inside the school everyday. He says they are not showing any symptoms of Coronavirus, but are being quarantined as a precautionary measure after being customers of the Queensbury CVS pharmacist with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Superintendent Jenkins says the school regularly cleans their facilities, but they did a deeper clean this past weekend ahead of a normal school day Monday.

He’s urging people to be educated, rather than anxious about the situation.

“Pople get scared, and they’re concerned, and unfortunately we’re on the tail end of flu season too,” Jenkins told News10, “so people do have colds and they are sick, so that is going to add more to the concern.”

The news of a Queensbury pharmacist testing positive for the virus has nearby residents being more careful as they go about their day. Stacey Danese of Glens Falls says her daughter has pre-existing health issues, so she’s been taking it very seriously.

“When I’m out and about, I’m very cautious,” Danese told News10, “because someone may be a carrier and you don’t know.”