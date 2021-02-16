Glens Falls City Hall to resume normal open hours

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After staying closed to most visitors through the COVID-19 pandemic, City Hall on Ridge Street reopened its doors Tuesday.

The city announced that City Hall would resume 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. hours, Monday through Friday, effective immediately. Visitors will be asked coronavirus-related questions to ensure safety, and will be asked for contact information in the event that contact tracing becomes needed.

Anyone who has traveled outside New York or is visiting from a state with a high infection rate is asked not to visit.