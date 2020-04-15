Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing confirms COVID19 cases

Yet another capital Region Nursing home is adding itself to the list of those affected by COVID19.

News10’s Anya Tucker spoke with an administrator at the Glens Falls Center which has several confirmed cases.

“You just keep trying and trying to believe that we can do this.” Aislinn Smith is an administrator at Glens Falls Center For Rehabilitation And Nursing. They have not allowed visitors in weeks, but now they have an unwanted one.

“We consider it an outbreak if there’s just one case in a building. So we are now exposed to COVID19 at Glens Falls Center.” She says she is not permitted to say how many cases, but the number is less than 10. They are taking precautions, like isolating the infected residents to one wing, which has staff members dedicated to them.

“They are wearing gowns, they have face shields, the have N95 masks and the residents that have been confirmed, we are not seeing extreme symptoms which is interesting. Some are very mild.”

Posts on their Facebook page that were taken prior to the confirmed cases show a visit from the Easter Bunny. The staff keeping up a positive spirit, posting funny messages for family members back at home who can’t visit heir loved ones.

Aislinn says many of the residents here already know what survival is all about. “You know Pearl Harbor. A marine that was in Pearl Harbor. We have a holocaust survivor in our population. After everting they survived it is heart wrenching to think of that.”

She says the situation is taking it’s toll- especially on the staff.

“This is my daughter.”

(Points to photo)

Anya: “How long has it been since you’ve seen her?”

“Since March 4th.”

She says she is pulling on the strength of her hard working, dedicated staff and residents to keep her going.