Glens Falls cancels Take a Bite after county deems festival “non-essential”

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The annual Take a Bite festival is a time when around a dozen Glens Falls restaurants set up shop downtown, with booths vending bite-sized samples and culinary delights down Glen, Maple and Ridge streets. This year, those streets won’t be blocked off.

The 2020 Take a Bite festival was canceled Tuesday night as the city Common Council withdrew support for the event, following a non-essential designation from Warren County.

The festival typically takes place over a series of Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m.

The city was initially in support of finding a way to move forward with this year’s festival, after organizers brought a plea to the Common Council to allow a customized event with picnic tables, to better service social distancing standards.

The council’s verdict was that the county would need to approve a safety plan before any closures could be granted. When it became clear that the county would not give that support, the city pulled back support.

