Glens Falls camps, performances, other summer programming canceled

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city announced this week that a slew of summer programming was being canceled, as the region remains on lockdown due to COVID-19.

Public events like the city jazz band concert series are canceled, as are outdoor camping and sporting events. In addition, outdoor activities like picknicking in city parks is being discouraged.

In the announcement on their website, the city said the coronavirus outbreak is still considered an evolving situation, and the city will continue to review their policies as time goes on.

A full list of canceled and postponed events is as follows:

The Kids Club Day Camp program at East Field and Crandall Park will not be offered this summer.

The East Field pool and Haviland’s Cove beach will not open this summer.

The City Band 2020 concert series in City Park is cancelled.

The Recreation softball league is cancelled for 2020.

Basketball courts in City parks are closed.

Playground equipment is off limits until further notice.

Team field sports such as football, baseball, softball, soccer and lacrosse are prohibited.

Picnicking in city parks is discouraged except among members of the same household.

Group events such as block parties and festivals are cancelled through June 30th. In mid-June the City will evaluate events scheduled for July and August and make a determination.

Any other programming offered in the 2020 Spring/Summer Brochure is cancelled

There are some exceptions:

Tennis and pickleball will be allowed on city courts. Nets are being installed this week.

The community gardening program at East Field and Sagamore Parks will still be offered.

