Glens Falls businesses adapt to masks being lifted

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The first day of masks being lifted in New York was a learning curve. Some people went about their day with no masks while others still covered up.

On Wednesday people who are fully vaccinated were able to drop their masks indoors and outdoors, with some exceptions.

“It was great seeing some of our customers again and remembering what they actually look like behind the mask is pretty funny too,” said Naomi PALMER, employee of Mikado Japanese Restaurant.

Palmer says it was a breath of fresh air seeing customers facial expressions in her restaurant. But Palmer says it will take some time to feel normal.

“I think some people may be a little worried about whether or not their exposure is going to be at higher risk. But I think overall most people just talked about how much happier they are to see our faces again,” said Palmer.

Every business is adapting to it in their own way.

“We are just advising them if they are vaccinated and they can come in without a mask, we are not asking them to show us proof of that. It’s a really an honor system for most people,” said Palmer.

“We trust that people will be honorable, we are not going to be checking for those little white cards or the NY State Excelsior Pass,” said Kathy Naftaly, Director of Crandall of Library.

On June 1, the Crandall Library will open it’s doors to the public once again. The library will be open 6 days a week. Naftaly says they are still working on the details if kids under 12 need to wear to mask.

“We’re really excited to be finally up and running full force again,” said Naftaly.

Naftaly says you won’t need your vaccine card, just your library card and a smile.

“Having people back in is pure joy honestly because this what we do we. We are a people business not a book business, because we are able to fulfill peoples interest entertainment and their desires,” said Naftaly.