Glens Falls bus service returns with Salvation Army food bank partnership

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With some help from federal transit aid, the Greater Glens Falls Transit service is back up and running with routes around Glens Falls, Queensbury and Fort Edward.

Although the list of routes is shorter and buses cannot take as many passengers as usual, the transit authority is putting in extra work on another front. In collaboration with Glens Falls Salvation Army, they are working to get food to food pantries at senior living centers in the area.

Glens Falls Salvation Army operates seven senior living center food pantries, stocked with supplies from Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

