Glens Falls Boo2You moving to haunt City Park this year

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, kids and families don costumes and haunt downtown Glens Falls on the day before Halloween to trick-or-treat with friends and neighbors during the annual Boo2You celebration.

This year, the city’s fun and frights will be moving to Glens Falls’ City Park, home to Crandall Public Library, instead of taking a wider downtown approach.

From 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, a roster of 20 candy and non-candy stations will be treating kids to all sorts of goodies, coupled with crafts, games and Halloween music in City Park Bandstand.

A Halloween House Contest will be held, with the winner announced at 3:50 p.m.

A series of Halloween dance performances will be held, along with shadow casting by Kayla Toney. A carved pumpkin alley will be lit up and glowing by St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School.

Candy is being donated by The Candy Space, a space-themed candy store at the Adirondack Outlet Mall in Lake George.

In the past, Boo2You has been held on downtown Glen Street, in front of Centennial Circle.

Sunday, Oct. 31, is set as a rain date.