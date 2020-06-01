Glens Falls Black Lives Matter protest draws crowd at Centennial Circle

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It all started with a few people holding signs. By evening, Centennial Circle in Glens Falls was host to at least 300 protesters for Black Lives Matter, raising their voices in support.
