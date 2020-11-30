Glens Falls bank parent company to donate $75,000 to charitable organizations

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Arrow Family of Companies, which owns banking and insurance groups in the north country, announced this week that they are committing a donation of $75,000 split across 30 health and human services groups from around their service area.

Arrow owns Glens Falls National Bank, Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, and Upstate Agency, LLC. All beneficiaries of the money offer services within the eight counties where Arrow’s services operate.

“As part of our month of thanks in November, we want to sincerely express our gratitude to frontline organizations that are directly helping individuals and businesses in our communities,” said Arrow President Thomas J. Murphy in a news release. “As a community bank, we recognize the important work that our nonprofits perform to lift up our neighbors and get them through hard times.”

In the Glens Falls area, beneficiaries include Alliance for Positive Health, Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area, Silver Bay YMCA, Salvation Army of Glens Falls, WAIT House and Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health.

Further into the North Country, other beneficiaries include Behavioral Health Services North, Joint Council for Economic Opportunity of Clinton and Franklin Counties, North Country Ministry and the YMCA of Plattsburgh.

Capital Region and Albany area beneficiaries include AlbanyCanCode, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Capital Area, Capital District YMCA, City Mission of Schenectady, Franklin Community Center, Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless, Mechanicville Area Community Services Center, Saratoga County Economic Opportunity Council, TRIP & RCHR and Wellspring.

Arrow is committing the money as part of their “Month of Thanks” initiative, focusing on supporting efforts involving child care, affordable housing, food insecurity and other community issues.