Glens Falls and NY state rank well in national polls

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Glens Falls landed in the top ten in a national safety ranking, while New York state life expectancy is fifth in the U.S.

Glens Falls is the ninth-safest place to own property in the nation. The local city clinched the spot in a review using FBI property crime data to rank U.S. cities. Breaking and entering, robberies, stolen cars, and other home security concerns—or the local lack of them, here—contributed to the FBI’s statistics.

The safest town by these metrics is Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Lake Charles, Louisiana, the least safe—beside three other nationally worst-ranked locations there—earned Louisiana the dubious distinction of most dangerous state. While several states throughout the northeast featured safer towns than New York, none ranked as high in life expectancy.

Of course, where you live impacts your safety, but it can also affect your lifespan. In an aggregation comparing life expectancies of each state, New York averaged 80.6 years. Several risk factors determine longevity, including stress levels, unemployment, economic background, genetics, and sleep schedules.

In the four states where residents might expect to live longer—Hawaii (81.5), California (80.9), Minnesota (80.7), and New Jersey (80.7)—the difference is only a few months. In 2016, the U.S. averaged a life expectancy of 79 years.