Glens Fall man now charged with murder and manslaughter after assaulting infant

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On July 4, Tyler M. Zaugg, 19, of Glens Falls, was arrested for assaulting a seven-week-old infant who later died on July 16. Now Zaugg is getting an additional murder charge on top of the multiple charges Glens Falls police already had on him.

Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone announced Wednesday, August 18, that Tyler Zaugg was arraigned on superseding indictment charges.

Additional Charges:

Murder 2nd degree

Manslaughter 1st degree

Previous Charges:

Assault 1st degree

Assault 2nd degree

Endangering the welfare of a child.

The defendant was arraigned on the new indictment on Wednesday, August 18, bail was increased to 250,000 cash bail or 500,000 bond, and the Warren County District Attorney served Zaugg and his legal counsel with a Certificate of Compliance and a Notice of Trial Readiness. The Court set a motion schedule and the case was adjourned for an appearance on October 20, at 9:30 a.m.