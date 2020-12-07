Glenmont man arrested for illegal drug possession

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested Henry Timme, 22, from Glenmont on drug possession charges. On December 6 at approximately 8 p.m., Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies performed a traffic stop in the Town of New Scotland when they pulled Timme over.
Timme was in possession of illegal drugs at the time of the stop. He was charged with:
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (a class B Felony)
- One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree (a class D Felony)
- One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree (a class A Misdemeanor)
- One count of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana (a Violation)
- Uniform Traffic Tickets.
Timme was transported to the Albany County Correctional Facility while waiting for arraignment in the Town of New Scotland Court on December 7 at 10 a.m.
