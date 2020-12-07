Glenmont man arrested for illegal drug possession

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested Henry Timme, 22, from Glenmont on drug possession charges. On December 6 at approximately 8 p.m., Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies performed a traffic stop in the Town of New Scotland when they pulled Timme over.

Timme was in possession of illegal drugs at the time of the stop. He was charged with:

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (a class B Felony)

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree (a class D Felony)

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree (a class A Misdemeanor)

One count of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana (a Violation)

Uniform Traffic Tickets.

Timme was transported to the Albany County Correctional Facility while waiting for arraignment in the Town of New Scotland Court on December 7 at 10 a.m.