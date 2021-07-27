Glenmont man arrested for allegedly blocking traffic, pointing fake rifle at motorists

GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem police Monday arrested Jason Belleville, 40, of Glenmont after two alleged incidents in which Belleville is said to have blocked the road with his car and pointed a fake rifle at motorists.

Police say the first incident took place on State Route 9W, around 3:38 p.m. in the area of Corning Hill Road located in Glenmont. The second incident reportedly happened shortly thereafter on Kenwood Avenue, around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Delmar Place in Delmar.

According to police, members of the Bethlehem Police Department gathered information to locate the car involved in the incidents, eventually leading to the identification of Belleville as the suspect.

With this information, members of the Bethlehem Police Department, along with the Albany County Sheriff’s Department Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at Belleville’s home. The fake firearm and car involved in the incident were seized during the search, according to police.

Belleville was charged with the following:

Menacing

Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Reckless Endangerment (all misdemeanors).

Belleville was arraigned in Town of Bethlehem Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to return to court at a later date.

In addition, the Bethlehem Police Department requests that anyone who thinks they may have been a witness to the crime to contact the Bethlehem Police Department at 518-439-9973.