Glen man found unresponsive in single car crash, cause of death under investigation

GLEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports the death of Carl Burnham, 75, of Schoharie after his car reportedly went off the road over an embankment.

Police say on Tuesday afternoon, a 911 call was received for a one car crash on Lansing Road in Glen. One witness on scene who heard the crash responded to help but reported that Burnham was unresponsive behind the wheel.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded along with members of the New York State Police, GAVAC, and members of the Glen Fire Department. Once on scene, the Deputy reportedly found the caller who was helping fire officials with removing Burnham from the car. Burnham was reported still unresponsive while he was being removed from the car.

Police say life saving measures were taken by personnel on scene, however Burnham was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead on scene by Coroner James Savoie.

At this time police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation and the cause of death has not yet been determined. A portion of Lansing Road was closed during the investigation but has since been reopened.