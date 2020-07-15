Glen Drive-In to turn the projectors on again starting this weekend

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a wait to see when studios would start releasing new films in a COVID-19-locked summer, the Glen Drive-In movie theater has joined other drive-ins in reopening, starting this weekend.

In a Facebook post, the drive-in announced they will reopen this Friday, and will be operating only on weekends for the foreseeable future.

With studios not releasing new films right now, the theater is going retro for its first weekend. “The Goonies” and “Gremlins” will play on screen 1, and “Jaws” and “Jurassic Park” on screen 2.

Visit the Glen Drive-In’s website for more info on reopening.

