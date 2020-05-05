GivingTuesdayNow spreads kindness across Capital Region

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While Giving Tuesday usually falls in December, today is global initiative under the hashtag #GivingTuesdayNow as a direct response to COVID-19 relief efforts.

It was powered by an idea back in 2012 and it still holds its standard – driven to provide an incredible amount of generosity and citizen engagement.

With with many struggling during these times, those in the community are helping now more than ever. Through the Capital Region Community Kindness Project Facebook page, several members have pitched in together for enough ingredients to bake cupcakes for the entire staff at the Peregrine Memory Care facility in Clifton park.

They’ll be delivering over 60 cupcakes with Reeses and Twix toppings this afternoon.

For the founders, Laurie and Brandon Barrett, they have a personal connection with nursing homes and they say it’s way to help those out who care for their family.

“This has really hit us personally and it’s been a difficult time but, this is our way of giving back and taking our mind’s off of things like that,” Laurie Barrett said. “We thank them for all that they do, everyday, taking care of our own parents and our loved ones.”

They say whether it’s for a friend, family, or stranger, helping others is what it’s all about and a little gesture can go a long way.