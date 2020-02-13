GivingOn10 Update: Victory Christian Church donor revealed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Scott Earl, owner of Twin Bridges Waste and Recycling and Prestige Vending presented a check for $750,000 to Victory Christian Church Wednesday.

Earl says he feels grateful to be able to give back to programs that helped his family before they made their break in life.

“I grew up in Watervliet, as a single parent with three children, and I appreciated when the church would come to our house. We didn’t have a lot of food, and the basket would show up, usually at the right time.” Scott Earl

Pastor Charlie Muller says the money will go towards Victory Church’s new offices, feeding programs, and supporting two small local charities a month, every month, for as long as the funds last.