GivingOn10: Street Soldiers Schenectady celebrate one year of giving back

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local organization hit their one year anniversary of giving back to the community.

As of February, Street Soldiers Schenectady has been in service for a year.

The organization helps provide hot meals and essential items to the homeless and less fortunate living in the area.

Over the past year, Street Soldiers Schenectady has grown substantially. The organization runs completely through donations and leaders say they couldn’t do all the great work they do without the help of the community, volunteers and fundraisers.



