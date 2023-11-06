SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – November is National Adoption Awareness Month. To mark the occasion, Spin Revolution hosted a charity ride this weekend to bring awareness to the cause.

On Saturday, Spin Revolution held an event at their Saratoga Springs location in support of SoulFilling, a group that works to educate and normalize conversations around adoption. According to organizers, the event raised $375 for Friends in Adoption.

Donations from the event went directly to support a birth mother retreat in the Capital Region and the purchase of adoption-related books for elementary schools in Saratoga.