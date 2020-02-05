GivingOn10: Local parents go above and beyond for young athletes

LANSINGBURGH , N.Y. (NEWS10) — Makayle Huff would like to spotlight her parents, Anthony and Alice for all of the amazing work they have done.

She said on top of raising six kids, four of which are their own and two they stepped up and cared for, her parents have been running the Lansingburgh Little League for the past six years as volunteers.

She said not only do they run the league, they coach teams so that no kid or team is left without a coach.

Her parents organize fundraisers, reach out for sponsorship to make the Little League affordable and a better environment for the children.

Her father also find the time to coach a travel baseball team, The Lansingburgh Royals.

