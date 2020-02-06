GivingOn10 Local gym collecting donations for earthquake victims in Puerto Rico

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mirna Lopez at Burn Boot Camp in Clifton Park is raising money for 15 Puerto Rican families who lost everything in the recent earthquakes.

The families live in the city that has been hit the worst over the past month. The money raised will go towards basic human necessities to help these families survive until they can rebuild.

The gym will be collecting donations until February 15.

