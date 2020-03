CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Locals in Chatham started a fund to help feed kids who are out of school due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Karen Southard said she would live to shout out Ann O’Neil from Chatham for starting a fund for the families affected by Chatham Central Schools closing.

O’Neil wants to help supplement food for those children who may not get regular meals. She organized the fundraiser as a way to give families one less thing to worry about during the crisis.